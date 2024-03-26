Veerendra Rawat to contest from Haridwar on Cong ticket, Prakash Joshi from Nainital

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Just three days remain for the nominations for the first phase of Parliamentary elections but the Congress has been unable to declare its candidates on Haridwar and Nainital constituencies in spite of the fact that Uttarakhand will vote in the first phase of the elections itself with polling to be held on 19 April in the state. Among all the 5 parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand, Congress stands better chance to perform well in Haridwar and Nainital seats. The reason is the relatively higher percentage of Muslim and Dalit voters on these two constituencies. Haridwar district has a population of over 33 percent Muslims but the Parliamentary seats also has three assembly segments from Dehradun district which balances out the Muslim population to around 25 percent in the constituency. The Haridwar parliamentary constituency has 14 assembly segments, 11 of which are from Haridwar district. It also has a significant population of around 20 percent Dalit votes, a significant portion of which have shifted to BJP from BSP in past few elections. OBC voters form around 38 percent of the population.