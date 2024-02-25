Venture fund of Rs 200 crore being created to promote start-ups: Dhami

CM inaugurates new plant of Dixon Technologies in Selaqui

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the new plant of Dixon Technologies (India) Private Limited located in Selaqui, here, today. He said that Dixon Company has always been a leader in the manufacturing of electronic components in India. After inspecting the plant, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Dixon will be successful in creating new employment opportunities in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that many of the youth who will get employment through this factory of Dixon Technology will be able to provide employment to other youth in future. Because today’s youth, along with getting jobs themselves, are also becoming job creators through self-employment.

The Chief Minister said that, after the Global Investors Summit, many companies have started providing employment opportunities to the youth of Uttarakhand by setting up their industries here. As a result, employment opportunities will be available to even more youth in the state itself. He added that his government is committed to realising youth dreams as well as doing justice to young talents. He said that he is committed to providing assistance to the youth in the field of employment and self-employment through the unique “single window system” in the state. The government has also constituted “Foreign Employment Cell” in the state to provide employment opportunities outside the country to the youth of the state.

Dhami announced that the government will soon launch a venture fund of Rs 200 crore to promote start-ups, so that the young entrepreneurs are able to get funds at the government level. He reminded that the government has approved “Chief Minister Skill Upgradation” and “Global Employment Scheme” in the cabinet. Through these schemes, work will be done for skill development among the youth, so that they can get employment not only in the country but also in foreign countries.

The Chief Minister said that, if the youth of the state get employment, then the state will become an example for every state, because employment automatically solves many problems. He expressed confidence that while companies like Dixon will bring glory to the state in the manufacturing sector.

Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India) Private Limited, said that this is the fourth factory of Dixon in Uttarakhand. Dixon now has 23 factories across the country employing more than 27,000 employees.

Local MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Dixon Technologies (India) Private Limited Director Ravi Vachani, Vice Chairman and MD Atul Lal, etc., were present at the programme.