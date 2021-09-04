Verendra Kalra & Co shift to new office

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Verendra Kalra & Co. has announced that it moved to a new state of the art office on 14 August. The new office address is 3rd Floor, MJ Tower, 55, Rajpur Road.

The new premises are situated in a commercial building bang in the centre of town with ample parking in the basement and lift facility, making it easily accessible for clients. The new office is ergonomically designed to enhance work efficiency and offers all the requisite state of the art facilities like comfortable office space with ergonomic furniture, multifunctional spaces, number of meeting rooms, board room integrated with latest technology, collaborative environment, all combined with a dash of aesthetics, which serves the client’s present and future needs.

Verendra Kalra & Co. is a multi-skilled, multidisciplined firm, offering clients a wide range of industry-focused business solutions. The email addresses, phone numbers and other contact details will remain the same, as will the website address and social media accounts.