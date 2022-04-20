Verification drive will be held for outsiders in U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, today, that verification of those coming to stay or visit in Uttarakhand would be carried out. He was speaking to the media informally at the Secretariat, here, where he was present to tend to his official duties.

He was asked a question by the media on a specific demand made by some religious leaders that entry of non-Hindus be banned in Char Dham shrines. On this, Dhami said that the government had already taken note of this demand and action would be taken as per the rules.

Dhami responded that Uttarakhand is a peaceful state and its peace and calm needed to be ensured. There was also a need to preserve the culture of Uttarakhand. He added that instructions had been given to the officials concerned to conduct a verification drive of those whose verification had not been done, particularly people from outside the state.

The CM emphasised that the cultural and spiritual image of Uttarakhand ought to remain intact. In order to preserve the culture and peace in the state, a proper verification drive would be carried out. He urged those whose verification had not been carried out to get it done and even stressed that those who could create any problems better avoid entering or living in the state.

He added that the government had launched a helpline number, 1064, to register complaints of corruption and this helpline would be used effectively. Instructions had been given to all the departments that immediate action be taken on any complaints registered on this helpline number.

CM Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand is a peaceful state and there is no place for anti-social elements here. In response to another question, Dhami said that the government is trying to tackle the power crisis in the state. If needed, there would be no hesitation in buying additional power.