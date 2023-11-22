Veteran Cong leader Harish Rawat hospitalised

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Nov: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has been admitted to Max Hospital, here, after he complained of stomach pain and vomiting. After a check-up by the doctors at Max Hospital, his condition is reported to be stable and he is recovering. He was admitted this morning. He is presently undergoing various medical tests as recommended by the doctors.

After the news of his hospitalisation, Congress State President Karan Mahara called on him at the hospital to enquire about his condition and to wish him a speedy recovery.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has been reportedly facing some health issues after getting injured in a road accident some weeks ago after which he had been admitted to Jolly Grant Hospital. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also visited him to enquire about his condition and wish him speedy recovery. At that time, doctors had confirmed a rib and waist injury. He, however, has remained active and continued his political activities especially in Haridwar Lok Sabha Constitunecy from where he is hoping to contest. The last time, he had been denied the party ticket from Haridwar and was shifted to Nainital from where he had lost to Ajay Bhatt of BJP.