Veteran Journalist Arun Pratap Singh bereaved

Gov, CM condole death of journalist’s mother

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Veteran Journalist and Special Correspondent, Garhwal Post, Arun Pratap Singh was bereaved as his mother Vimla Singh, aged 83 and a retired teacher, passed away today. She was admitted on Saturday for cardiac complications and she underwent angioplasty this morning but the doctors could not stabilise her condition after the procedure. She will be cremated tomorrow at around 11 a.m. at Lakhi Bagh Crematorium here.

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (retd) has condoled the demise of the mother of senior journalist Arun Pratap Singh. While praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, the Governor expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Arun Pratap Singh. He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also called up Singh to express his condolences.

Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari also expressed grief over the demise of Arun Pratap Singh’s mother and wished for peace of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members.

It may be recalled that Arun Pratap Singh was in Spain visiting his in-laws and for holidays but now will be returning to Doon on Friday.