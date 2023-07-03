Veteran Journalist Ashok Misra’s wife Gulshan Misra passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: Veteran journalist and News Editor of Garhwal Post, Ashok Misra, was bereaved today, as his wife Gulshan Misra passed away at Kailash Hospital this morning. She is survived by Ashok Misra and son Rohit Misra. She was 66 years of age. The mortal remains of Gulshan Misra were cremated at Lakhi Bagh Crematorium this afternoon.

She had cancer and had been under treatment in Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, Swami Rama Hospital in Jolly Grant (Dehradun) and Kailash Hospital in Dehradun for her illness.

Ashok Misra is a renowned journalist of Uttarakhand and is associated with Garhwal Post since the beginning of the publication and has played a prominent role in shaping the newspaper.

The demise of Gulshan Misra has been condoled by Uttaranchal Press Club along with many other organisations related to the media. Journalists Union of Uttarakhand has also condoled the passing away of Gulshan Misra.