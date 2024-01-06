Veteran Journalist Jagmohan Sethi passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: Veteran journalist Jagmohan Sethi, who was also a practicing lawyer, passed away this morning at his residence at Guru Tegh Bahadur Road. He is survived by two sons, one of whom Yogesh Sethi is a leading lawyer in Dehradun and the Nainital High Court.

The mortal remains of Sethi were consigned to the flames at the Lakhibagh Crematorium here this afternoon.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief at the demise of senior journalist Jagmohan Sethi. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

The Uttaranchal Press Club and many senior journalists have also expressed shock over the passing away of Jagmohan Sethi.

It may be recalled that Sethi was associated in the past with Mumbai based Hindi Weekly ‘Blitz’, Chandigarh based Hindi daily, Dainik Tribune, and had written for several leading publications. He was the editor and publisher of Hindi weekly Shivalik Blitz published from Dehradun.