Veterans observe 60th anniversary of ’62 War

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Oct: In an emotional homage at the Uttarakhand War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Sthal’, today, the 60th anniversary of the Chinese aggression of 1962 was observed. War veterans of Uttarakhand gathered in large number and paid rich tributes to the heroes of the war.

The event was organised by Tarun Vijay, former MP and Chairman, Uttarakhand War Memorial, with help from Uttarakhand Sub Area Command veterans. The homage meet saw officers who took part in 1962 lashing out at the Nehru Governments delusionary attitude that cost the Indian Defence Forces hugely. Soldiers were ill equipped, not even proper woolen jerseys were given. They had normal socks in minus 20 degree temperature in wintry October- November, were given .303 rifles, yet they proved they were the best in the world and exacted a severed toll on the Chinese. The legends of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, 4th Garhwal (21 yrs), the hero of Nuranang, and Major Shaitan Singh of 13th Kumaon, hero of Chushul, proved the soldier won but the netas were defeated. It was stated that it is very important to remember the 1962 war, remember the heroes to ensure their sacrifice hasn’t gone in vain.

War Memorial Chairman Tarun Vijay said that it was significant that on 20th October a large number of veterans gathered to remember their real heroes and gave an account of what happened in that bloody war. The year 1962 must remain etched in the collective memory as a lesson for the future, when cowardly politicians put the life of millions under threat. He claimed it was a revolutionary change from the Nehruvian delusions to the Modi era when defence preparedness has taken a top priority and China has been given a bloody nose with strength and confidence.

Prominent speakers at the meet were Col Sumit Sood (Retd), Brig KG Bahl (Retd), Col BMThapa (Retd), Col US Thakur (Retd), Subedar Major Tirath Singh Rawat (Retd), former IG SS Kuthiyal, and Captain Neel Kumar Thapa (Retd).