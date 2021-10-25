Veterans pay courtesy call on GOC, Sub Area

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Oct: According to Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd) Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League, nearly 50 veterans and ladies paid a courtesy call on Major General Sanjeev Khatri, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Uttarakhand Sub Area on Saturday, under the aegis of Capt Padam Singh Thapa, (Retd), President, Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha.

The GOC welcomed them and inquired if he could help them in any way. The veterans present raised certain welfare issues such as empanelment of Max Hospital as they are deprived of obtaining medical facilities there, at present.

They also wanted Martyrs’ Memorial Gates to be constructed at various desired locations. These included those for Martyr Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa (MVC), Martyr Capt Dal Bahadur Thapa (INA) and many others. They also mentioned education grants for veterans’ children, canteen cards for dependent children of deceased veterans. They also wanted that veterans who served in the Indian Army with a home address in Nepal but were now settled in India in all respects such as having a house, aadhar card, ration card, etc., be given equal rights as Indian veterans. Many other miscellaneous welfare issues were discussed with the GOC, who gave assurances on doing the needful.

Others present were Brig A Dutta, Dy GOC, Sub Area, Uttarakhand, Col VM Naithani, Brig PS Gurung (Retd), Pooja Subba, Binu Gurung, Ram Singh Thapa, Cols BM Thapa, CB Thapa, BS Chettri, BS Khatri, Capts B Gurung, Narendra Limbu, CK Rai, Anil Limbu, DK Bora, RS Thapa, Mohan Thapa, Rajan Chettri, Gopal Chettri, Pradeep Chettri, BP Sharma, Bikram Chettri, YB Thapa and many others.