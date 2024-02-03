Vice Admiral LS Pathania assumes charge as Chief Hydrographer

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 2 Feb: Vice Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania assumed charge as the Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India on Thursday.

Commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in 1990, he is a Hydrography Specialist. The Flag Officer has commanded IN Ships Darshak and Sandhayak. During his career spanning more than three decades, he carried out hydrographic surveys across the entire stretch of the country and in IOR including the challenging task of data collection for IMBL arbitration and for production of new charts in Sundarbans Delta. He also has the distinction of serving onboard HMS Bulldog of the Royal Navy.

He has held various important shore appointments, being Interviewing Officer & Deputy President of the Naval Selection Board, Principal Director (Hydrography) at NHQ, Officer-in-Charge, National Hydrographic Office (NHO), and Joint Chief Hydrographer.

The Flag officer is a graduate of the Naval Academy and alumnus of the International Maritime Academy (IMO), Trieste, Italy, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad. He holds a Masters degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from University of Madras and Masters of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University. The Admiral is an expert on International maritime laws pertaining to maritime boundary delimitation and has immensely contributed in addressing issues pertaining to maritime boundaries and settlement of Extended continental shelf beyond Exclusive Economic Zone.