Victory assured for Ganesh Joshi: OP Uniyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 20 Jan: The BJP has once again placed confidence in Cabinet Minister and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi to contest from the Mussoorie constituency in its first list of candidates released today.

BJP workers in Mussoorie have expressed their happiness at this development. Former President of Mussoorie Municipality and BJP leader OP Uniyal said that Joshi’s victory is assured. He said that Ganesh Joshi is a leader who has done work for the development of the area and for the happiness of the people. A major role was played by him in the Corona period to ensure the people’s well-being. He said that there is no one to compete with Ganesh Joshi in Mussoorie. Whatever the Congress does, the BJP would win more than 60 seats in Uttarakhand. The people of the state know that development of the state is possible only through the BJP, seeing the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.