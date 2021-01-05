Video album released on Jaunpur Culture

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Jan: The video album, ‘Harul Pyaro Jaunpur’, of Mahi Jaunpur Films was released, here, today. In the video, Mahi Films producer Mahipal Panwar and singer Devendra Panwar have showcased the folk culture, tourism and religious places of Jaunpur, along with the regional dialect, and Tandi dance.

On this occasion, folk singer Devendra Panwar said that through the video, the culture of Jaunpur has been conveyed so that youth could become conversant with it. It would help preserve the endangered culture.

Devendra Panwar said that the culture of Uttarakhand differs according to the region. Many important efforts have been made by the government to preserve the dialect, traditions and culture of the region. The culture of the country is displayed before the people of India and other countries through fairs, carnivals and cultural programmes and, as a result, many folk singers perform not only in the country but also abroad. He said that to preserve the culture of the state it was necessary to involve the common people, especially the youth.

BJP leader Rajesh Nautiyal and Virender Rana said that the Jaunpur, Jaunsar and Yamuna Valley regions of Uttarakhand were famous for folk culture. But concrete steps needed to be taken to save it. The album would showcase the culture of the region. They said that famous folk singer Devendra Panwar has achieved great fame at an early age and is continuously working to preserve the culture of Jaunpur and Jaunsar.