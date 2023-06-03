Video of young man being beaten in minister’s presence goes viral

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: A video of a young man being beaten up by some persons in Dakra Bazaar in Garhi Cantt, here, has gone viral on social media. In the video, the young man is seen as being beaten up in the presence of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi.

It has been claimed by the locals that the man entered a few shops and picked up goods kept there and attempted to run away with them without paying. This enraged the shopkeepers, who ran after him and caught him. It is not clear if the young man intended to fight with them but some people are seen thrashing him.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, who was passing by, stopped after seeing the uproar and started to enquire about the incident. It is further being claimed that the young man tried to catch hold of Ganesh Joshi, too. As a consequence, he was caught again by some ‘locals’ and thrashed again. The youth was later handed over to Cantt Kotwali. The Kotwali Inspector Sampoornanand Gairola stated that the youth is being interrogated after being taken into custody.