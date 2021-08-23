Vidhan Sabha Bhawan all ready for Monsoon Session: Aggarwal

Dehradun 21 Aug: Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal today inspected the Assembly House, to review the preparations and arrangements for the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, beginning on 23 August. On this occasion, Aggarwal took stock of the seating arrangements of the MLAs in the House due to the Covid-19 protocol. It may be recalled that sitting arrangement of the members have been severely altered due to Covid protocols.

The Speaker, after inspecting the house, said that arrangement have been made for 40 MLAs to sit in the house, while the seating arrangement for remaining 30 MLAs has been made in room number 107 located in Prakash Pant Bhawan. It may further be recalled that at present there are two vacancies in the 71 members House, on account of death of Dr Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani) and Gopal Rawat (Gangotri).

Aggarwal noted that all the necessary arrangements have been made in Room No 107 for the MLAs to participate in the proceedings of the House. The Speaker said that in Room No 120, seating arrangement has been made for the officers. All arrangements have been made for the audio video of the proceedings.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly also informed that a waterproof tent has been arranged for the media personnel in the Vidhan Sabha premises, where LCD will be installed for live telecast of the proceedings of the House.

On this occasion, the Speaker also inspected the audio sound system inside the house and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness in the premises.

On this occasion, Secretary in-charge of Vidhan Sabha Mukesh Singhal, Under Secretary Narendra Rawat, Arrangement Officer Deepchand, Senior Private Secretary Ajay Aggarwal, Protocol Officer Mayank Singhal, Security Officer Pradeep Gunwant and other officials were present.