Vigilance Dept to inquire into Police Inspector recruitment of year 2015

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Uttarakhand Home Department has issued orders asking the Vigilance Department to investigate the possibility of irregularities in the recruitment of Police Inspectors in the year 2015. The Home Department’s orders have shaken the Police department. It may be recalled that with the investigations revealing irregularities and paper leak in recruitment examinations held by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), all the recruitments made by either UKSSSC or other bodies including State Public Service Commission have come under cloud now.

During the investigation into the UKSSSC paper leak scam, possible irregularities have surfaced in several other recruitments conducted by UKSSSC or other such bodies in the state. One such recruitment was related to selection of Police Inspectors held in the year 2015. When suspicion rose about possible rigging of this recruitment, the State Home Department has chosen to order a Vigilance Department inquiry into this recruitment as well. It may be recalled that the Police Headquarters had sent a proposal to the Home Department for a fair and transparent investigation from any agency other than the Police Wing, expressing the apprehension of irregularities in the 2015 Inspector Recruitment. After the approval by the State Home Department, a vigilance inquiry has been ordered. It may be recalled that the Vigilance Department does not come under direct control of the Police Department.

In the year 2015, examination for the recruitment of Police Inspectors had been held. With doubts being expressed over fairness of this selection, it has been thought prudent to order vigilance inquiry. It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently announced that if there was any apprehension about possibility of rigging of any recruitment, then a detailed inquiry be ordered immediately.