Vigilance Inquiry ordered against Mukesh Singhal & Kavindra Sharma

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Jan: Permission has been granted for a vigilance inquiry against Mukesh Singhal, the controversial ex-Secretary of the Dehradun Legislative Assembly. The inquiry will be conducted against Singhal in a case of corruption related to the recruitment examination conducted for 32 posts in the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat. The permission has been granted by the state level vigilance committee.

It may be recalled that Singhal is a controversial officer who has been much in the news in the past few months all for the wrong reasons. He had been promoted several times in the course of merely two years and had risen to the top post in the assembly secretariat through out of turn promotions. He is also known to have issued an order, himself, fixing his salary in violation of the rules. He was a few months ago suspended by the Assembly Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, and also demoted to his previous post. However, the vigilance inquiry ordered against him is for a different reason. He is alleged to have chosen the controversial agency M/s RM Techno Solutions to conduct the recruitment examination for recruitment to 32 posts in the Assembly Secretariat. This firm has been detected to have role in leakage of question papers in several recruitment examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

In an unrelated issue, the State Level Vigilance Committee formed at the government level has also recommended a vigilance inquiry against Inspector Kavindra Sharma (outpost in-charge) posted in Udham Singh Nagar district. The government had been receiving serious complaints of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Based on these complaints, the government has decided to hold an inquiry against him.

Sharma has also been hitting headlines over his high handed approach in dealing with the common people in the district and for playing a partisan role in several cases of investigation.