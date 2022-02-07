Vijay Bahuguna campaigns for Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Feb: A meeting was organised in favour of BJP candidate Ganesh Joshi at Dobhalwala Chowk in Doon. Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Bahuguna was present to seek votes for Ganesh Joshi.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay Bahuguna said, “I am fortunate that I have come to the area from where the late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, my father, was a two-time MP. I am glad that I have come to campaign for a BJP candidate about whom there is no need to tell people about his achievements. Ganesh Joshi is a mass leader, he does not do anything for himself. I think it is the good fortune of the people of the area that they have got such a hardworking MLA. This election is the election for the future of Uttarakhand, the politics of development. PM Narendra Modi has put forth the road map for Uttarakhand’s development over the next 10 years, on which work is being continuously done.”

Ganesh Joshi said, “I was not in politics, I was a soldier, my father was also a soldier. During his service, he was taught how to serve the country and the public. That’s why, even today, my style of working is the same. Even if at 2 o’clock at night any worker calls me for help, I am there. The job of doing politics belongs to the opposition leaders, I have to serve the public. Maybe this is the reason people have made me MLA thrice. Youth, women and senior workers are leaving the Congress party and joining the BJP. Even after becoming a minister, the gate of my residence has always been open to the public, it was never closed.”

On the occasion, under the leadership of Amit Bisht and others, several Congress workers left the Congress and joined BJP.

Among those present were Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and many others.