Vijay Diwas & India’s Post 1971 Strategic Transformation  

Celebrating Triumph

By Dr Kirpa Nautiyal

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 16 December every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in 1971, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh. It is a day to honour countless soldiers and freedom fighters whose immense courage and sacrifice contributed to the victory. The heroes of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, besides the soldiers and freedom fighters, include Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, (then Chief of Army Staff), General Jagjit Singh Arora (Commander of the Indian and Mukti Bahini forces in the eastern theatre) and Lieutenant General JFR Jacob (Chief of Staff, Eastern Command). All of these played pivotal and crucial roles in planning and executing military strategy in achieving India’s victory in the 1971 war.

The 1971 had a significant impact on India’s Global image. It militarily showcased the effectiveness of Indian military strategies, strength and prowess, and helped in bolstering its image as the capable force in the region.

India’s commitment to humanitarian values also got highlighted as the country welcomed lakhs of refugees and provided crucial support which resulted in India getting portrayed as a champion of human rights. This also helped in India assuming a humanitarian leadership role on the global stage.

The War of 1971 also greatly enhanced India’s diplomatic credibility on the global stage. The diplomatic maturity with which formation of Bangladesh and conflict resolution through diplomatic means was undertaken, the world took notice of it and earned us recognition internationally.

India’s role in 1971 War explained our regional influence in South Asia and creation of Bangladesh helped in adding a friendly nation as our neighbour.

The Indian Nuclear Policy was also influenced by this war as discussion on having a credible deterrent was emphasised post 1971 war. This war, therefore, also played an important role in shaping India’s subsequent nuclear ambitions and policies. While the 1971 war might not be the sole cause for nuclearisation, it, however, accelerated India’s focus on bolstering its national security to ensure stronger defence posture in the face of regional security challenges, which would have eventually led to the nuclear programme. India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974, signalling its nuclear capabilities and, since then, we have developed a credible nuclear deterrent, which forms a crucial component of our defence strategy.

Extensive modernisation of our armed forces post the 1971 war, be it training, upgradation of equipment, weaponry and technology to keep pace with the emerging threats and advancement have resulted in our adequate preparedness to thwart any nefarious design of our adversaries.

Evolution of strategic doctrine, marking a shift from inherently defensive to more proactive stance which has led to adopting a “Cold Start Doctrine” which emphasises on swift and limited offensive operations in response to provocations against national security. Creation of integrated command has enhanced synergy among our Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, which in times to come would culminate in better coordinated military operations.

In order to ensure interoperability among our forces regular joint military exercises are undertaken. India has also diversified its military alliances and partnership and engages in joint military exercises with various countries to exchange best practices and validate standard operating procedures.

India has fine tuned its counter terrorism strategies with a view to countering any asymmetric threat. Intelligence gathering capabilities to pre-empt and identify potential threats have been put in place. Sharing of intelligence among various stake holders have been streamlined for prompt and decisive counter measures. Collaboration with other friendly nation and international organisations to share intelligence, coordinate efforts and form joint strategies to combat transnational terrorist activities has helped in addressing and mitigating our security concern. Specialised counter terrorism units equipped with advanced training and equipment have been built to respond swiftly and effectively to asymmetric threats. These units undergo rigorous training to handle various scenarios and neutralise threats. Some of the operations undertaken by India in the last one decade have been possible due to such trained combatants.

Overall, India’s military and strategic transformation post the 1971 War reflects its efforts to modernise programmes like ‘Make in India’ is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign defence equipment and fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, there have been unprecedented initiatives to strengthen our defence capabilities to counter any emerging security challenges in the region and globally. The 1971 War marked the beginning of reshaping India as a responsible regional power and nation committed to humanitarian causes and diplomatic solutions to the conflicts.

The best tribute to the heroes of 1971 War would be in ensuring that sacrifices and valour of the heroes are never forgotten and they are honoured in ways that resonate across generations so as to keep their legacy alive among the hearts and minds of the nation.

(The author is a retired Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard and is a distinguished graduate of United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA)