Vijay Goel assumes  charge of Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 1 May: Vijay Goel, assumed the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited w.e.f 01.05.2021. Goel is also discharging the responsibility of Director (Personnel) of THDCIL. He joined the corporation in the year 1990 as Sr. Personnel Officer (SPO) from NHPC Limited. He has more than 35 years of varied experience in the field of Human Resource Management.

During his tenure as General Manager (P&A) he was also In-charge of Corporate Communications, Law and Arbitration functions. His key areas of interventions are policy formation, manpower planning, establishment and estate functions, employee relations, compliance of labour laws and overall formulation and implementation of policies. He played a vital role in putting in place initial HR systems immediately after the establishment of the corporation.