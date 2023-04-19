Vikram Rautela awarded PhD for research on newspapers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Apr: Graphic Era Hill University has awarded a PhD to Journalism and Mass Communication faculty Vikram Singh Rautela. Rautela has received the PhD for his research on the impact of social media on newspapers in Uttarakhand.

Rautela has done this research under the supervision of Dr Subhash Gupta, Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication. This is the fourth PhD completed in the department within a year under his direction. In his research, Vikram has found that, due to social media, there has been an impact on the content, layout, number of news and business of newspapers. He found that the E-editions of newspapers are the result of the growing influence of social media.

Director General of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr HN Nagaraja, awarded the degree to Vikram Singh Rautela after his successful research. His thesis was evaluated by a panel comprising experts from USA and India. In the final presentation, former Vice Chancellor, HDJ University, Sunny Sebastian, was present as an expert. Dean, Fashion Department, Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Head, Department of Journalism, Dr Taha Siddiqui, Dr Himanshu Kargeti of Management and Research, Coordinators Dr Himani Binjola and Dr Vidushi Negi were present on the occasion.