Village health & Sanitation Committees to be activated in state: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Jan: Village Health and Sanitation Committees formed at the panchayat level in the state will be activated so that better health services can be provided to the common folk at the village level. The responsibility of activating these committees, which have been lying dormant for a long time, has been entrusted to the Chief Medical Officers. For this, regular meetings of the committees will be held every three months under the chairmanship of the village head in which public representatives including health department officials will be present.

State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat held a review meeting of the Health Department at his official residence, here, today. Detailed discussions were held with departmental officers and Chief Medical Officers regarding concrete implementation of health services at the village level and bringing result-based improvements in the work process.

Dr Rawat said that the Village Health and Sanitation Committees formed in 16,674 villages of the total 7,950 Gram Panchayats of the state have been lying inactive for a long time. By activating these committees, regular meetings will be organised so that common people at the village level can easily get the benefits of health services run by the Central and State Governments.

Instructions have been given to the Chief Medical Officers of all the districts in this regard. Meetings of the Committees will be held compulsorily every three months, in which issues like cleanliness, nutrition, villages with Ayushman, TB, and tobacco free villages including sickle cell anemia and 100 percent institutional delivery will be addressed. By preparing an action plan, health facilities at the village level would be strengthened. The minister said that departmental officers will compulsorily participate in the meetings, as also public representatives.

He said that in these meetings, apart from the Along with this, local MLAs and he would also participate.

Dr Rawat also instructed the officials to sequentially recruit the vacant posts of various cadres including the recruitment of ward boys through outsourcing. He asked all the Chief Medical Officers to send the details of the vacant posts of Ward Boys, ANMs, CHOs, Technicians, Pharmacists and Doctors in their respective districts to the Directorate General within two weeks so that the recruitment process can be started as soon as possible.

He further stated that all the government hospitals of the state will have to compulsorily apply for NABH Accreditation. He instructed the departmental officers to start preparations in this regard. He announced that, this year, the state government has set a target of providing National Hospital Standardisation Board recognition to all the district hospitals including the Government Medical Colleges of Dehradun, Srinagar, Almora and Haldwani.

Present on this occasion were Additional Secretary, Health, Amandeep Kaur, Director General, Health, Dr Vinita Shah, Director, Medical Education, Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Director, Health, Dr Mitu Shah, Dr Sunita Tamta, Dr Sunita Chufal and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts.