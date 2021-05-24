Village level Covid monitoring committees must perform well to be effective: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Bageshwar, 23 May: The work being done by the officials of Bageshwar district in order to control the transmission of Corona virus was reviewed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at a special meeting held with the officials concerned at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium, here, today. He instructed the officials responsible for controlling the Covid situation that the monitoring committee set up at the village level for prevention and control of coronavirus infection needs to work better and if any person is found to exhibit any covid related symptoms, then he/she has to be motivated to get the health tests done immediately. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also said that samples of as many people should be collected as possible for corona tests and they should be constantly motivated to get regular health check-ups done themselves so that they get rid of any feeling of fear or anxiety.

During the review, the Chief Minister also said that along with covid transmission, all related departments should be instructed to prepare fully in view of the upcoming monsoon. He specifically instructed that departments related to road transport, food, power, water resources, irrigation, etc., should make all necessary arrangements well in time. The Chief Minister also emphasised that the equipment used for disaster management be kept in remote areas.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also conducted an appraisal of the development schemes being undertaken in the district. He said that it has to be ensured that the benefit of all these schemes reaches the common people. He also congratulated the District Magistrate and his entire team for the commendable work done by them for prevention and control of corona transmission. He added that the officials need to continue working with the same motivation and zeal in order to further curb covid transmission. The government would positively consider all the suggestions given by the public representatives during this appraisal meeting.

District Magistrate Vineet Kumar disclosed that all necessary arrangements had been made in the district for the control and prevention of corona infection. In view of the increasing infections in the district, 44 more oxygen beds had been prepared in place of 26 beds in the Covid hospital and 100 oxygen beds had been arranged in at Covid care centre. Apart from this, 20 oxygen beds had been provided in the Baijnath tourism accommodation. In addition, more than three hundred jumbo oxygen cylinders, 135 B- type cylinders and 194 oxygen concentrators were available in the district. An oxygen generation plant had also been approved in the district, on which work would start soon. Action was also being taken to set up an oxygen generation plant at CHC in the remote area of Kapkot. An 85-bed Covid Care Centre is also being operated in Kausani along with new Covid care centers that are being prepared in Kapkot and Kanda. He said that, in addition to the village monitoring committee, the persons coming to the district were also being monitored by CRT and BRT teams, and medical kits were being made available. He added that masks and sanitisers had also been provided to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers along with four oxymeters and thermometers and PPE kits. With these preparations, the work on vaccination is being done successfully in the district.

He also said that necessary meetings had been held with all officials in view of the upcoming monsoon and guidelines had also been given regarding preparations and arrangements to be made.

Present on this occasion were MP, Almora, Ajay Tamta, Minister Bishan Singh Chufal, President, Zilla Panchayat Basanti Dev, MLA, Bageshwar, Chandan Ram Das, Balwant Singh Bhauryal, District President, BJP, Shiv Singh Bisht, Naveen Parihar, Sher Singh Gadiya, Kapkot Govind Singh Daanu, Garud Hema Bisht, Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava, Chief Development Officer DD Pant, Additional District Magistrate Chandra Singh Imlal, District Development Officer KN Tiwari, Chief Medical Officer Dr BD Joshi, Project Director Shilpi Pant, Yogendra Singh, Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Jayawardhan Sharma, Pramod Kumar, General Manager, Industries, GP Durgapal, Chief Agricultural Officer VP Maurya, District Horticulture Officer RK Singh and other public representatives and district level officials.