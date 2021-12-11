Villagers from Gen Rawat’s native place mourn death of their brave son

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Dec: People of Uttarakhand are particularly shocked after hearing news of death of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash today in Conoor district in Tamil Nadu. It may be recalled that an Army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat met with an accident in Conoor district of Tamil Nadu today. In this accident 13 people including CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife died. It may be recalled that many in the state were eagerly looking forward to his scheduled visit to the state along with President Ram Nath Kovind at the IMA Passing Out Parade to be held on 11 December. As soon as CDS General Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon, the villagers left all the work and sat in front of the television set. CDS General Bipin Rawat was a native of village Saina of Dwarakhal Development Block in district Pauri. The villagers remembered the day the day in April 2018, when the brave son of their village had come to meet them. The villagers prayed constantly for his well being, watching the developments on television every moment and were deeply shocked later on after learning of his demise when the news of his death was confirmed officially. Bharat Singh Rawat, the uncle of General Bipin Rawat, resident of Tokgram Saina, Birmoli, Gram Sabha of Dwarkhal development block of Pauri district, had come to Kotdwar on Wednesday on personal work. As soon as he got information about General Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash this afternoon, he immediately returned to their homes. Meanwhile, at Bharat Singh’s residence, his family members were sitting in front of the television watching the entire development. Traders had closed their establishments in Birmoli market and they prayed for the wellbeing of their beloved and they too were hugely disappointed to learn of Gen Rawat’s demise some hours later.