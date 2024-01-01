VIP turnout at wedding reception of Shilpi Arora’s daughter, Srishti

Former three-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s grandsons – former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi’s cricketer son Chaitanya Bishnoi, and MLA son Bhavya Bishnoi’s wedding reception was hosted by Uttarakhand politician and activist Shilpi Arora in New Delhi.

The grand wedding reception was hosted in New Delhi’s Oval Mansion in Hyatt.

Shilpi Arora, Congress national media panellist, ad woman and women activist from Uttarakhand hosted the reception for her newlywed daughter, Srishti Arora, with cricketer Chaitanya Bishnoi, and his brother, MLA from Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi with IAS officer Pari Bishnoi.

Both are sons of former MP and BJP’s co-incharge of Rajasthan, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi.

Srishti Arora, daughter of Shilpi Arora, is a PhD from Oxford University, while Chaitanya has been part of IPL’s Chennai Super Kings and now playing major league cricket in USA for the San Francisco Unicorns team.

His brother, Bhavya Bishnoi, is the youngest BJP MLA from Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency. Pari Bishnoi is a 2019 batch IAS officer.

Eminent dignitaries from BJP, Congress, the Cricket, Advertising and Fashion worlds, bureaucrats, as well as politicians from Uttarakhand and Haryana attended the grand reception hosted at the Hyatt.

Eminent personalities who attended the reception included Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Krishan Pal Gurjar, former ministers Vijay Goel, Shahnawaz Hussain, designers Varun Bahl, Sunil Sethi, Anju Modi, Riddhi Mehra and Charu Parashar, Cine Star Arya Babbar and boxer Vijender Singh.

Senior politicians from across party lines included former LS Speaker Meira Kumar, Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union Minister Rita Bahuguna, Nishikant Dubey, MP, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLAs from Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Others included Sumit Hridayesh, while senior leaders of the cooperative fraternity included Dr Chanderpal Yadav, President International Cooperative Alliance, Asia Pacific and KRIBHCO, Dr Bijender Singh, Chairman, NAFED, and Rajan Chaudhary, MD, NAFED. The legal fraternity was represented by Pinky Anand, Vivek, Narender Dutt and NK Sachdeva.