Viral media wrongly claims Doon singer Shekinah is from Manipur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Vikas Mukhiya and his daughter, Shekinah Mukhiya, well known singers, hail from Dehradun. They are popular musicians from the valley. However, one video on Twitter that has gone viral recently claims they are from the strife ridden state of Manipur. It has further claimed that they belong to the Kuki and Meitei communities of that state. Once the video became viral, the father and daughter have been receiving calls and feel harassed due to the misinformation that has been spread about them.

In this connection, they have also approached Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to seek help in getting further circulation of the video stopped. Speaking to Garhwal Post, they also said that they are considering legal action against this misrepresentation.