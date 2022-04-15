Virasat Festival 2022 begins in Doon today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: ‘Virasat Art and Heritage Festival 2022’ is going to be organised by REACH from 15 to 29 April at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, here.

This announcement was made by senior members of REACH, today, at a press conference held in the city. They provided detailed information about the event to the people.

The festival is resuming after a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The residents of Dehradun and others visiting from across the country will get to experience a plethora of colourful cultural programmes and workshops. The programmes will mainly revolve around Craft Village, Food Festival, Classical Music and Dance, Folk Music and Dance, Concerts as well as Craft Workshops, Vintage and Classic Car and Bike Rally and Quiz events.

The two week-long festival, as part of its Silver Jubilee Edition, has brought with it a confluence of famous personalities and events such as Padma Bhushan awardee Parveen Sultana, Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, Wadali Brothers, Langa Manganiyar, Kathak and Flute-playing as well as Photography Competition and Art and Craft Workshops.

This year, the Virasat Festival will present Virasat Samman to Dr Alka Mittal, the Managing Director of ONGC, for the tremendous support extended by her and ONGC to the festival over the years.

REACH was established in 1995 in Dehradun and has continued to organise the Virasat Festival ever since. Its aim is to preserve the value and essence of Indian art, culture and heritage and to bring these cultural values to the masses. Virasat has been instrumental in reviving many rural arts which were once on the verge of extinction due to a lack of an audience. The festival has played an important role in preserving and reviving village traditions, music, dance, crafts, painting, sculpture, theatre, storytelling, traditional cuisine, etc., and bringing them into practice in these modern times, because of which the classical and contemporary arts have started being recognised once again.