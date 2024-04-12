Visible Support

Seeing the turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Rishikesh on Thursday, as well as the enthusiasm of the crowd, it seems that – unless something unexpected happens – the BJP has the Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand comfortably under its belt. Even the Haridwar seat, where there is always a tough contest despite the winner’s margin of victory, appears even more saffronised than before. It may be noted that Modi did not fail to communicate to those watching the rally on TV how enthusiastic the crowd was to be in his presence.

Considering the demographics of Uttarakhand, it can be comfortably be said that similar areas in other parts of the country are just as enthused about giving the NDA a third term in office. This is indicated by the number of leaders from other parties joining the BJP on, literally, a daily basis. Its not just about being on the right side of power, but also an assessment of the public mood. The challenge in this election, it would appear, is for the BJP to make inroads into areas that have held out for regional, linguistic and religious concerns. In the opposition strongholds such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, for instance, it is by stoking these differences that those currently in power are hoping to hold out. Unfortunately, this has meant even crossing lines that impact India’s security and integrity. Modi has been highlighting this aspect in his speeches and it should not be considered just rhetoric. There is substance in these concerns.

On the other hand, parties such as the Congress and AAP, which are challenging the BJP in its strongholds, have been attempting to shape public opinion by projecting the ‘threat to democracy’ posed by the ‘autocratic’ functioning of the Modi Government. The attempt is being made to rope in foreign governments and institutions to support this agenda. Of late, however, there seems to have been a rethink among these governments, in particular, probably after considering their own long term interests, and support is being expressed for Modi’s economic and strategic policies. It may be noted that the embassies of most government conduct ‘surveys’ of their own during elections. The changing stance may be due to the feedback that has been sent home. Whatever the reasons, it will further bolster the chances of the NDA in the coming days. The people of Uttarakhand, it seems, are getting it right.