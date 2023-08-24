Vivek Jain re-elected President of DPMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Aug: The Dehradun Paper Merchants’ Association (DPMA) held its Managing Committee Election at a local hotel 3 years. Vivek Jain (Aggarwal Bros.) was again elected as President for the next 2 years.

Vivek Jain was unanimously nominated and elected president.

His team comprises Anup Aggarwal of Universal Traders and Aarav Jain of Excellent Paper Converters.

Rajneesh Sharma (Past President) spoke on this occasion about the work done by the team in the last 3 years.

Everyone present appreciated the effort put in by the team in the last term.

Puneet Jain (Founding Member, Mentor, Past President) announced the results of the election and congratulated the new team.

Mohit Aggarwal, Dheeraj Mittal, Shalin Rastogi, Mayank Garg, Rajeev, Kamal Minocha, Rajneesh Sharma and many others were present on the occasion.