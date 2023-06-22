Vivek Khanduri appeals to PM Modi to let affiliation of colleges in Doon continue with HNB Varsity

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Jun: BJP leader, Vivekanand Khanduri who had been for several years, President of DAV (PG) College Students’ Union, today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter related to affiliation of certain historic colleges of Uttarakhand with HNB Central University. It may be recalled that yesterday in a meeting of the University’s Executive Council, it was decided that affiliation of nine leading aided PG Colleges of Garhwal region will be terminated with effect from next academic session.

Khanduri on behalf of many well wishers of the colleges and students of these colleges has expressed concern at the decision of the Executive Council of the HN Bahuguna Garhwal Central University to terminate the affiliation of prestigious colleges like DAV (PG) College Dehradun, DBS College, MKP (PG) College, SGRR Degree College, DWT College of Dehradun, MPG College (Mussoorie), Paithani College, Satikund College of Haridwar and BSM College Roorkee.

In a letter written to PM Modi , Khanduri has reminded him that according to the guidelines of UGC, Uttarakhand government gives grants to these non-government colleges from the year 2007. Three years ago, the Uttarakhand government had put a stop to the grant, but the grant was released on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court.

It may be recalled that the Executive Council directed the University to withdraw the recognition of these colleges from the academic session 2023-24 and also remove them from the website of the University. Along with this, the Executive Council of the University has also sent its recommendation to the State and Central Government. Khanduri pointed out that the Executive Council intends to end the affiliation of these government colleges with the Central University and wants them to be affiliated with the state-level Sridev Suman University. Students and guardians of colleges related to this decision of the government are surprised and anguished, Khanduri has claimed.

Khanduri in his letter also claimed that middle-income group students and students of the district Dehradun, Garhwal and Haridwar used to get jobs in the country and abroad by obtaining high-level and quality degrees from the Central University. Due to affiliation with Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, Srinagar Garhwal, students have to give CUET for admission here. After the termination of its affiliation , the future of the students hangs in balance.

Khanduri has urged the PM to intervene in the matter and get the decision of the University cancelled so that the affiliation of these colleges continues with the Central University in the interest of the students.