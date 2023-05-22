Vivek Khanduri raises pension issue of Ayurvedic Medical Officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: BJP leader Vivekanand Khanduri had a telephonic conversation with Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Secretary, Ayush, regarding the pension case of ad-hoc appointed Ayurvedic Medical Officers in undivided Uttar Pradesh in the year 1992. He requested that the matter be brought up in the pension related meeting. Regarding the pension issue of retired Ayurvedic Medical Officers, Khanduri, in addition to sending letters to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, requested that the matter be dealt with speedily.

Ayurvedic doctors had been appointed on pensionable posts in 1992 by undivided Uttar Pradesh. All Ayurvedic doctors who went from Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh and doctors working in Uttar Pradesh are receiving or will receive pensions. It has been mentioned in the letter that the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Commission had resolved not to cause any financial or economic loss to those who opt for Uttarakhand as per Section 75 (3).