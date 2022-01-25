Voters should strengthen democracy by confident exercise of franchise: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. In his message issued on the occasion, the Governor said that strong democracy is necessary for the progress of the country and the voter is the basis of that strength. Voters should make their invaluable active contribution to strengthening democracy by using their franchise boldly on the basis of their discretion.

Governor Singh said that this festival of democracy is a symbol of public faith in the democratic system provided by the Constitution, which gives every voter the right to choose a fair and progressive government. Voters also have a responsibility to exercise their franchise fearlessly without being influenced by caste, religion, language, community or any other inducement to protect the dignity of democracy.

The Governor emphasised that voting is a right as well as a duty. It is also the moral responsibility of all the aware citizens to give their cooperation to the Election Commission in keeping the voter list correct and updated every year. Giving credit for the ever-increasing voting percentage in Uttarakhand to its people, the Governor said that after the formation of the state all the elections have been held peacefully and harmoniously. The higher percentage of female voters indicated the progressive nature of the state. The youth of the state should take pride in India’s democracy. The Governor appealed to all the voters to participate in the assembly elections to be held on 14 February in a peaceful manner. He also appreciated the arrangements made by the State Election Department for the elections.