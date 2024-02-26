VoW celebrates International Mother Language Day at Him Jyoti School

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Valley of Words, Dehradun joined hands with Him Jyoti School to celebrate the essence of Mother Language Day, here, today. A two-hour curated event highlighted the significance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. It served as a testament to the importance of preserving and celebrating the country’s vast linguistic roots by the next generation.

Students from Bajaj Institute of Learning, Brooklyn School, Tons Bridge School, Him Jyoti School, DIS Riverside School and cadets from RIMC represented numerous languages spoken around the country in this one-of-its-kind cultural event.

Despite the challenges posed by the preponed board exams, the event witnessed an overwhelming participation of close to 50 students, each eager to showcase their linguistic prowess through captivating performances dressed in their traditional attire.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, the Festival Director, lauded the enthusiasm and dedication of the participants specially the students of Bajaj Institute of Learning who communicated using sign language. Thanking the participating schools he said, “What is truly commendable is the commitment of the schools and teachers to prepare their students for orations in their mother tongues for the International Mother Languages Day even though the examination season has come in early on account of the Elections.”

The Chief Guest, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, emphasised India’s linguistic diversity, from Punjabi to Tamil, showcasing the cultural richness. He highlighted regional icons like Maharana Pratap and Chatrapati Shivaji, emphasising the importance of languages like Sanskrit and local dialects. He further shared a memorable experience in Baluchistan, where language bridged borders, fostering warmth and understanding without the need for translators.

The event also highlighted the importance of incorporating cultural education into the academic curriculum, emphasising the role of schools in nurturing an appreciation for cultural diversity among the youth.

Jyoti Dhawan, Curator for International Mother Language Day, Valley of Words, emphasised the significance of events like Mother Language Day in fostering mutual understanding and respect among diverse linguistic communities, “Our first language, the beautiful sounds that one hears and gets familiar with before being born – while in the womb – has a powerful role in shaping our thoughts and emotions. This first language you learn hard wires your brain forever and is the language of the heart and mind,” she said.

Six schools of the Doon Valley with around 50 students participated in an oration event speaking in verse or prose on VALOUR and/or HEROISM. Students displayed their ethnolinguistic skills in a range of languages from Sanskrit to Naga, Punjabi, Nishi, Jaunsari, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Malayalam, Manipuri, Rajasthani, Bengali, Telugu, Santhali, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada and many more.

Celebrating richness of linguistic diversity, the theme of International Mother Language Day celebration 2024 states “Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning”. Through initiatives like Mother Language Day, Valley of Words reaffirms its commitment to preserve and celebrate the essence of our mother tongues, ensuring that they continue to thrive for generations to come.