VoW holds interaction with Author Mona Verma

By Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Crossing another milestone, Valley of Words organised its tenth edition of ‘Author from the Valley’ with award-winning author Mona Verma at the VoW Café-Studio-Gallery, here, today.

The evening was well spent in august company; with scholars, academics, readers and literature lovers at the Cafe listening to a scintillating conversation between author Mona Verma and moderator of the session, Sujata Singh. With eight published books under her belt and 15 anthologies that are the subject of thesis for many research scholars and included in the ICSE ELT series, Mona wears many hats. An author, a poet, Chief Coordinator of FLO-FICCI, UK Literature Committee, a Paul Harris fellow, a former member of Asia Development Bank, and also listed as an iconic figure by Aesthetics International. When she is not putting her thoughts to paper, Mona is busy with DISHA, a corporate training firm that has delivered various training programmes in leading MNCs, PSUs, Corporate Houses, and Universities both at the national as well as international level.

The conversation was steered forward by a versatile personality from the Doon valley, academician and a dedicated social worker Sujata Singh, who is currently the Vice Principal, Delhi Public School, Dehradun.

The duo spoke about Mona’s journey as a writer, her books and the reason why she took up writing including her fascination with history and mythology that form the backdrop of our society and her books which she felt ‘must go into literature, especially for Gen Z’. Her latest book, The Daivya Sutras, was discussed at length along with her other books, God is a River; A Bridge to Nowhere, You Vs Yours, Laughter Lines; Lost & Found in Banaras and others.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director, welcomed those present stating, “It’s a pleasure to have Mona Verma, a VoW author, with us at this session. She writes with a rare felicity and her book, The Daivya Sutras, is a wonderful compilation based on deep research into the ancient texts of Bharat.”

A monthly event, the Author from the Valley is gaining popularity as a valuable platform amongst those who share a mutual appreciation for the written word. Now in its tenth edition, the Author from the Valley continues its upward stride with each passing month hosting those associated with the written word from Doon valley and beyond.