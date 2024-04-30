VoW to unveil 3rd Edition of ‘Iti Natya’, its Annual Theatre Festival

By Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Young Indians, Dehradun (Yi Dehradun), CII, in collaboration with Valley of Words Literature and Art festival , is all set to unveil the third edition of ‘ Iti Natya ,’ the theatrical segment of the literary festival . This initiative aims to deepen the community’s appreciation for the art of theatre , exploring its nuances and multifaceted dimensions within our cultural and societal framework.

In this edition , students from prominent educational institutions across the Doon Valley will grace the stage to enact the timeless masterpiece, “Abhigyan Shakuntalam”, penned by playwright and poet Kalidasa. The play intricately weaves a narrative of love, destiny, and the enduring power of genuine emotions.

“I’m proud to present Iti Natya , a celebration that intertwines music and dance, poetry and enactment, teamwork and conceptualisation. It probes into the life and times of the legendary hero, Bharat, after whom our country is named, through meticulous research and passionate storytelling,” states Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra.

Shalini Rao, the Curator of Iti Nritya for Valley of Words states, “The play explores universal themes of love, loyalty, and the cyclical nature of life, providing valuable life lessons for young minds.” She adds, “Introducing children to classical Indian literature fosters an appreciation of the rich cultural heritage and traditions of our country. The play’s engaging plot, filled with magical elements and relatable characters, captures the imagination of young audiences, making it an ideal choice for a theatrical adaptation.”

Scheduled for Sunday, 5 May, starting at 8:30 a.m., this open-access event will unfold at the Hari Singh Auditorium, IGNFA, FRI Campus, Dehradun. The half-hour performances will be presented in Hindi, English and Sanskrit, ensuring accessibility to a diverse audience. Iti Natya guarantees an engaging and enriching experience for all attendees, promising a day filled with theatrical delights.

Echoing the sentiment, Jyoti Dhawan, a Board Member and Curator of Valley of Words, eagerly anticipates witnessing the young actors breathe life into the stage with their stellar performances.

The organising team has extended heartfelt gratitude to the staff and students of Doon Global School, Doon International School, Gyananda School, Him Jyoti School, Jaswant Modern Sr Secondary School, Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Shri Ram Centennial School, St Kabeer Academy, The Oasis School, Tons Bridge School, and Wisdom Global School, Haridwar, for their enthusiastic participation, which has made Iti Natya, the annual theatre festival, a resounding success.