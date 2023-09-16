VoW|Shabdavali ‘Hindi Sahitya Sammelan’ ends on high note

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Haridwar, 15 Sep: The last day of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan hosted by Valley of Words|Shabdavali with its institutional partner Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya began with the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra and welcome of the dignitaries.

The first session began with translator Madhu B Joshi’s book, ‘Yeh Jeevan Khel Mein’, being discussed with Dr Anjan Ray, senior scientist and former Director, CSIR-IIP, Author and Podcaster. Madhu’s book, ‘Yeh Jeevan Khel Mein’, shortlisted in the Hindi Translation Category was originally written by renowned playwright Girish Karnad in Kannad. Not new to translation, this is one of the many books that Madhu B Joshi has translated over the years. Dr Anjan Ray stated that the Hindi translation of the book ensured that the magic of the written word spread to the masses. He added that the book had the makings of a play written for an OTT platform.

This was followed with a session between author, poet, translator and blogger Ashok Pandey, and the host of Hindi YouTube Channel ‘Hindwi’, Professor of Hindi, Delhi University, Anjum Sharma. Ashok’s book ‘Lappujhanna’ has been shortlisted under the Hindi Fiction Category for the VoW Books Awards, 2023. The author and discussant brought to the forefront the various nuances of literature, translation and its genres.

The third session between well-acclaimed poet turned author Neelesh Raghuvanshi and Head of Hindi vertical, VoW|Shabdavali LS Vajpayee discussed ‘Shahar say das kilometer’, nominated under the Hindi fiction category. The novel describes the all-round development in the cities but how the villages adjoining the cities are bereft of any progress. Values of loyalty, honesty, belief and faith between the haves and the have-nots settled in the cities and the outskirts were discussed at length. Senior Journalist and author Priyadarshan joined the session and highlighted the nuances of ‘Shahar say das kilometer’.

The fourth session of theday was dedicated to celebrating the life and works of Padma Shri awardee Leeladhar Jagudi, Hindi poet, in conversation with lead discussant Anjum Sharma. Author of several poetry anthologies, Leeladhar Jagudi’s works include Natak Jari Hai, Anubhav Ke Aakash Mein Chand and Shankha Mukhi Shikharon Par. He was a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1997. Among others, Jagudi was also awarded the fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2004 for his contribution to the world of Hindi Literature. He regaled the audience, both, young and old with his poetry.

Sheela Rohekar’s book, titled ‘Pallipar’, was discussed online. The book narrates the different aspects of sorrow – being alone, being a stranger in a big city, loss of relationships, bitterness, jealousy and boredom. The book also narrates the day-to-day truth of the frightening political and social scenario.

An hour-long Kavi Sammelan wove magic as well-acclaimed poets LS Vajpayee, Leeladhar Jagudi, Someshwar Pandey, Neelesh Raghuvanshi, Priyadarshan, Anjum Sharma and Mamta Kiran took to the stage and recited their compositions.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Festival Director and Head of Hindi Vertical of Valley of Words|Shabdavali, spoke in brief about the two day event. He lauded the achievements of MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ not only as a senior politician but as an author and poet. He further thanked the DSV for all the help and assistance it extended in making the event a huge success. Leeladhar Jagudi spoke about his association with Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, the Founder of DSV, whom he had the good fortune of meeting in Uttarkashi during his brief sojourn in Uttarkashi.

At the closing of the event, Dr Chinmaya Pandeya, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, stated that Time is of essence, a Time for the awakening of India and Indianness in every individual. He quoted from the scriptures, literary heritage and poetry as he appreciated the efforts of VoW|Shabdavali.

Chief Guest Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Member of Parliament, Haridwar, described his association with DSV as a student and the vision of Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya. He spoke highly about VoW’s celebration of Hindi literature and wished it all the very best in its future editions!