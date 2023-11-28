VP Rathod wins Justice KC Dhulia Memorial Essay Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Nov: The First Justice Keshav Chandra Dhulia Memorial Essay Competition organised by Karmabhoomi Foundation was held on 20 November at Modern Doon Library here. The results have been declared today.

Virendra Pratap Singh Rathod, a student from UPES, has been declared the winner. He will be given a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Jeet Sinha, also of UPES, has achieved second position which carries a cash award of Rs 15,000. Akshat Goyal of Uttaranchal University is third and has won a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The topic of the essay was, “The Concept of Fraternity in Indian Constitution”.

The prizes and the cash awards will be handed over to the winners at a function to be held on 2 December at FRI by Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the First Justice KC Dhulia Memorial Lecture on the occasion.

