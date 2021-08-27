Waqf Council Member inspects ‘encroached’ property in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Aug: Rais Khan Pathan, Member of the Central Waqf Council, inspected property of the Board at Anda Khet here, today, and also interacted with the people living there.

Local residents made serious allegations of corruption against the present Waqf Board Committee in Mussoorie. They said that, for generations, they had been living on the Waqf Board land. Rais Khan Pathan said that no one had the right to take unauthorised possession of Waqf Board property. The issue would be inquired into. He said that a meeting of the members of the committee, as well as Waqf land residents, would be held soon. If anyone was found to have unauthorisedly occupied the Waqf Board land, then action would be taken. FIRs would be lodged against them.

He said that the Waqf Board’s land is about 60 to 70 bighas in Mussoorie. It was important to know how it is being used. Mussoorie Waqf Board Committee member Nafees Qureshi said that even before the Waqf Board committee was given responsibility, the land at at Anda Khet had been unauthorisedly occupied. Attempts had been made from time to time to get it vacated. The matter is under consideration in court. Further action would be taken only after the court verdict. The main objective is to save the Waqf Board land in Mussoorie from the occupiers.