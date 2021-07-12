War Memorial is 5th Dham: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Minister of Culture and Tourism Satpal Maharaj paid homage to the martyrs at the Uttarakhand War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Sthal’, today, and planted sandalwood plants in memory of the state’s bravehearts, thereby kick starting the famous Harela festival of nature worship.

He said this War Memorial began with the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and its ‘bhumi pujan’ was performed by a great leader like then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. It is like the fifth Dham for everybody.

Minister Maharaj saw the entire War Memorial and spent time reading the martyrs’ names etched on the Honour Walls. He asked about the arrival of a MiG 21 airframe and a Naval Warship.

He was received by Air Marshal BD Jayal (Retd) and Tarun Vijay, Chairman, War Memorial, besides several Cantonment Board members and officials.

Satpal Maharaj promised to provide special lights and a military music system to the war memorial.