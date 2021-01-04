War of words between Cong, BJP over claims of dissidence 

Dehradun, 2 Jan: Leader of the Opposition, Dr Indira Hridayesh’s dramatic claim that a very senior BJP leader was in touch with her and that several big BJP leaders would be joining Congress soon has invoked sharp reaction from the BJP, but surprisingly other Congress leaders have chosen to remain silent over Indira Hridayesh’s claim.

It may be recalled that yesterday, speaking to the media persons in Haldwani, Indira Hridayesh had made this rather sensational claim that some BJP MLAs were eager to jump over to the Congress and that soon the BJP would be in an embarrassing position in this respect. She had in fact gone on to claim that some very senior BJP leaders were in constant touch with her and would along with some BJP MLAs join the Congress at an opportune time. She had further even claimed that she was in touch with her party’s High Command in this respect and had been given a green signal to allow the rebel BJP MLAs to join the Congress partry. It would be pertinent to point here that Uttarakhand would be going to the polls next year. However, so far no other Congress leader be it former CM and presently the General Secretary of the party, Harish Rawat or the PCC Chief Pritam Singh had chosen to comment on this claim of Hridayesh. Though, both of them have issued press statements in past twenty four hours and the former CM Harish Rawat has in fact also criticised the BJP Government for its alleged failure on the issue of governance, but both have chosen not to comment on this claim. It may be recalled that yesterday, speaking to the media persons in Haldwani, Indira Hridayesh had made this rather sensational claim that some BJP MLAs were eager to jump over to the Congress and that soon the BJP would be in an embarrassing position in this respect. She had in fact gone on to claim that some very senior BJP leaders were in constant touch with her and would along with some BJP MLAs join the Congress at an opportune time. She had further even claimed that she was in touch with her party’s High Command in this respect and had been given a green signal to allow the rebel BJP MLAs to join the Congress partry. It would be pertinent to point here that Uttarakhand would be going to the polls next year.However, so far no other Congress leader be it former CM and presently the General Secretary of the party, Harish Rawat or the PCC Chief Pritam Singh had chosen to comment on this claim of Hridayesh. Though, both of them have issued press statements in past twenty four hours and the former CM Harish Rawat has in fact also criticised the BJP Government for its alleged failure on the issue of governance, but both have chosen not to comment on this claim.