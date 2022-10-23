Waste Paper Recycling Unit installed at Swami Rama Himalayan University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Oct: On the occasion of Diwali, Swami Rama Himalayan University Jolly Grant took another significant step towards environmental protection. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana formally inaugurated the Waste Paper Recycling Unit at the University Campus. He said that SRHU has established itself as a model university in the field of environmental protection apart from education, health and social development. Various schemes have been implemented for the disposal of plastic waste including water and energy conservation in the lush green university campus sprawling over 200 acres. He mentioned that there can be nothing better than fulfilling the demand for paper and other stationery without cutting trees. The paperless work system has been adopted in the university, but there are many activities in which use of paper becomes mandatory. Therefore, a plant to recycle used paper (waste) has been set up in the university. Envelopes, cards and file covers can also be made from waste in this unit. Apart from environmental protection, the expenditure on paper, file covers and envelopes used in the institute will also be curtailed.

Girish Uniyal, Head of Electrical and Mechanical Department of SRHU said that about 8 kg of used paper (waste) can be recycled daily in the unit. Himalayan Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SL Jethani, Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr CS Nautiyal, Roshan Naugain, Rupesh Mehrotra, etc., were present on the occasion.