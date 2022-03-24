Water Conservation ceremony held at Graphic Era Hill University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: On World Water Day, experts called upon the youth to participate in conserving water for the coming future. Chief Guest and former Vice Chancellor of HNB Garhwal University, Dr. AN Purohit, explained about water storage in mountain ecosystem by mentioning the researches of Himalayan ecology. He said that in the field of water conservation, educational institutions, students and various departments can make their important contribution. Welcoming the speakers, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr. J Kumar, presented the analysis of the magnitude of the water crisis, as well as the consumption of water with the increasing population. The leader of Uttarakhand’s Pani Rakho movement and Jal Purush Sachchidanand Bharti, who make rocky land green, presented a slide show on traditional water conservation measures in the UfreKhal area and recharging the dry area with small and big ponds. Director, USERC, Dr. Anita Rawat, said that when there is harmony between nature and human, then only we will be able to save the natural resources for the future generation. Director, ICAR, Dr M Madhu, highlighted the role of youth in water conservation. He said that if we change our daily routine and our attitude towards nature, then along with water crisis, many environmental problems can be solved automatically. Young environmentalist, Miteshwar Anand, associated with Kalpatru organisation , said that the time has come that we all have to make efforts at our level for nature conservation. He also called upon the students to plant a tree on their birthday and take care of it. The function started with Ganesh Vandana by Aarushi, a student of journalism at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium of the university. The event was jointly organized by the Department of Computer Science Engineering of Graphic Era Hill University and Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Center (USERC). On this occasion Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr HN Nagaraja, Registrar of Graphic Era Hill University Captain Himanshu Dhulia, teachers and students were present. Anshu Sharma convened the program.