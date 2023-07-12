Water logging problem should be resolved at earliest: Dhami

CM inspects rain affected areas in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of rain-affected areas here this morning. Seeing the water logging on the road in ISBT Dehradun during the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure and directed the District Magistrate Dehradun Sonika to investigate the causes of water logging and take strict action against the officials found guilty. The Chief Minister further instructed her to take steps towards resolving the problem of drainage in the area at the earliest .

After this, the Chief Minister did a ground inspection of Chandrabani area here. Due to water flowing in from the forests in a colony in Chandrabani, water logging was seen in some areas. Local people informed that this problem was occuring due to non-completion of retaining wall work here. The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate Dehradun that this problem should be resolved soon. If people need food grains and other essential items, in areas they are trapped in, then proper arrangements should be made for providing them the essential items at the earliest .

Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Dehradun Sonika and other senior officers of district administration were present during the inspection.