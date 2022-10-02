Water sanitation, plastic & solid waste management are big challenges: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Sept: Achanta, Director (Finance) of Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad, accompanied by Sai Kiran, called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday. He updated the Governor about the work done so far regarding the innovative programme ‘WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene). WASH was established by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana, for collaboration and partnership between Startups/Innovators, Academic Institutions, Non-Profit Organisations. WASH, launched in 2019, is currently in the process of working as a partner organisation of Uttarakhand in the field of sanitation and waste management.

He also expressed his gratitude to Director of Administrative Staff College of India, Prof Srinivas Chari and Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla (Retd) for their important role in this campaign.

The Governor said that such innovations would be very useful for Uttarakhand. Water sanitation, plastic and solid waste management are challenging issues which harm public health and environment. He said that the innovative toilet model of WASH ​​can be implemented on Chardham Yatra routes where passengers can get shelter, cafe and toilet facility at one place. Lt-General Singh announced that innovation conference and exhibition in water sanitation and hygiene would be organised in collaboration with WASH. All the stakeholders related to cleanliness would be invited. Cooperation of all NGOs and other voluntary organisations would also be taken.