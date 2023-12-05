Way Forward

The Indian Cricket Team dominated the ODI World Cup right up to the semi-final. Everybody thought they would be sure fire winners. However, they lost the script in the final and came out second best. The same goes for the 2024 ‘final’ in which the BJP is the leading contender after its sweeping wins in the state elections, but could lose it for a number of reasons, despite the fact that the Congress is nowhere as formidable an opponent as the Aussies.

The most important thing for the BJP to look out for is complacency among its lower rank leadership. It could become over dependent on the Modi factor to get them the votes, forgetting that delivery of good governance is what the game is all about. They could, like those before them, become drunk on power and insensitive to people’s needs. All the best schemes can become ineffective if not delivered properly. The competition has become so tough that even one slip up by a party ‘karyakarta’ can lead to disillusionment among the voters of a constituency.

A good beginning would be to choose the right candidates as chief ministers and members of the councils of ministers. They should reflect the mandate by providing representation to the sections that voted them to power. These primarily would be women and a younger crop of tuned-in leaders. They need to be in touch with their constituents and also with the cutting-edge developmental policies of the party.

And although caste and other divisive issues have been soundly rejected by the electorate this time around, it does not mean a well-crafted version of these will not succeed in future. This is a possibility if the INDI Alliance gets it act together by building on the strengths of each constituent. As such, the BJP would do well to pull in parties and groups whose politics is compatible with its own. For instance, while the BSP may seem marginalised in the present scenario, it has great potential to shore up the BJP’s SC votebank. Both, the BJP leadership and Mayawati must learn from past experience that they are politically most compatible. If Mayawati is given her due in the power structure, her supporters can provide an impregnable shield against any opposition caste combination that might emerge in the coming days. If the BJP is not to lose the gains it has accrued, it will need to remain focused on the goal and not let pride or greed get in the way.