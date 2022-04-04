We are all surrounded by stories: Jiten Thakur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: A person who is surrounded by books, and has an ardent desire to read, eventually gains the skills to become a writer, said Dr Jiten Thakur, who was at the the Dehradun Literature festival for his book launch.

Dr Thakur hails from Dehradun and holds a PhD. One of Hindi’s most prolific writers at the present, he was in conversation with Dinesh Chandra Joshi at the launch of his book, titled ‘Gumshuda’.

Jiten started with writing poety but shifted to story-writing later. He has expertise in narrating real life stories and projecting the human dilemma through his stories.

This time the author has come up with a compilation of nineteen stories in his new launch. At the Dehradun Literature Festival, he talked about the objective of art. “Art and literature constantly evolve, we writers are set on a journey as we are more interested in the process of exploration,” he pointed out.

Over the past 45 years, Jiten has written prolifically on a large number of subjects. He has described human life spectacularly through his work. Jiten shared his experience when once, while traveling by bus, he got a story idea. “Story ideas and characters are present all around us. As a writer we just need to have a keen eye to be able to narrate those stories, he added.