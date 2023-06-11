We should take the responsibility for energy crisis: Dr Saraswat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Speaking about need of sustainable energy sources, Dr. VK Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that the signs of adverse effects of carbon emissions from traditional sources of energy based on fossil fuels are clearly visible on the environment.

Dr Saraswat said that “We are responsible for this problem. To face these challenges, energy alternatives must be worked upon today.”

While addressing the gathering here at Graphic Era Hill University, Padma Bhushan Dr. V. Kumar Saraswat said that carbon dioxide emitted from fossil fuel based energy resources is responsible for green house emissions. Due to the problem of pollution in India, after thermal power plant and industrial activities, the most carbon is emitted from the transport sector the consequences of which are clearly visible on the climate due to which Glaciers are melting which are signs of global warming, he pointed out.

Dr. Saraswat said that understanding these problems and challenges, many positive goals have been set, in which the country has committed to reduce the dependence and intensity of carbon fuel and increase renewable energy production. To deal with these challenges, scientists, engineers, researchers and educational institutions will have to come forward and work in this direction, he added.

He also shared his experiences related to combustion science with the students. He suggested that setting up of a Combustion Science Research Center at Graphic Era University for the increasing demand in the field of Combustion Science and the use of latest technology like IoT, AI, so that students and teachers of different engineering fields can connect with combustion science.

During the event several eminent personalities including Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr. Sudhir Mishra, Eminent scientist and former CEO and MD of BrahMos Aerospace, and other faculty, teachers and students were present.

In his address, Dr Mishra highlighted the history of India’s missile programs and the development of the developed world in cooperation between India and Russia. He informed about the development of the deadliest cruise missile BrahMos project.

Dr. Krishnan Sadgopan, Senior Vice President, Ashoka Leyland Company, also addressed the gathering. He said that for problems like air pollution and increasing fuel energy consumption, we will have to change the techniques of all types of motor engines, which will solve the problem of carbon emissions as well as energy. The consumption should also be less. In his presentation, he also discussed in detail the models of newly developed engines.