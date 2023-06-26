We should use technology, internet with caution to avoid cyber-crime: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jun: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the book discussion program “ Cyber Encounters” at Raj Bhavan Auditorium on Sunday.

The author of the book DGP Ashok Kumar, co-author OP Manocha along with Abhinav Pandey and Pooja Marwah discussed various aspects of the book and its usefulness in present times and the growing challenges of cyber -crimes in the present scenario. During this, he also answered various questions related to cyber security.

On this occasion, the Governor said that this book has been written on a very important subject keeping in view the present scenario. This will help the readers to avoid cyber – crime . He expressed confidence that the book “ Cyber Encounters” would play an important role in the prevention of cyber -crimes. Cyber – crime is a big challenge before all of us at present and many people are constantly becoming victims of cyber fraud. He said that we should use technology and the internet with caution . Along with the development of resources, there is a need to be aware of their dangers.

Lt-General Singh said that our various systems are working intensively in the field of cyber security. The task of our police system is very challenging. Police forces are always on the move to meet physical and virtual challenges. He said that our police is fully capable of dealing with all types of crime and it is doing a commendable job. Dealing with cyber – crime is not only the responsibility of police and law but the collective effort of every citizen is very important for awareness. He said that apart from upgrading the infrastructure and technology , there is a need to create awareness through training at all levels. It is necessary to tell children about cyber security in education in association with schools and colleges.

The Governor further added that through this book a good effort has been made to create awareness in the field of cyber security. For this he appreciated the efforts of DGP Ashok Kumar and OP Manocha. He said that efforts should be made that more and more people read this book and be aware of cyber security.

The author of the book, Ashok Kumar gave information about many incidents related to cyber – crime . He told how we should be alert to prevent cyber – crime . He also informed about cybercrime and what are the challenges before us to overcome it.

Columnist Pooja Marwah moderated the discussion with DGP Ashok Kumar, Co author OP Manocha, Abhinav Pandey of ‘The Lallantop’.



