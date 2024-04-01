Weak Platform

That most members of the INDI Alliance could hold a well-attended rally in Delhi on Sunday took away somewhat from the charge that ‘democracy is in danger in Modi’s India’. The sentiment of the rally can be stated in Rahul Gandhi’s words that ‘the BJP can win only because of the EVMs’. It was the cry of those resigned to the ‘inevitable’ and unable to present an alternative development model. The EVM is the best excuse to deny the loss of public support and their own shortcomings. They just want to be handed over power because that would ‘save the Constitution’. The evidence presented in support of the case was that ‘only opposition leaders are being targeted for their corruption’. It was an admission of their own guilt when it was declared that the BJP is a ‘washing machine for the corrupt’.

Considering the fact that the original impulse behind the rally was extending support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, it was soon realised that it would prove a strategic mistake for the other allies. He would emerge as the leading light of the alliance. So, the theme was changed to ‘saving democracy’ and furthering the common cause. Kejriwal’s poster showing him behind bars was removed and the focus shifted, as usual, to the Gandhis and their allies. This was despite the fact that, being Delhi, much of the crowd comprised AAP followers. Possible future CM of Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal read out husband Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘letter’ to the gathering, which basically was another set of promises that would serve as the party’s election manifesto. It will not have gone down well with the others.

It is becoming even more obvious as the elections approach that the personalised attacks against PM Modi will not work. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has observed as much, describing it as self-defeating strategy. Also, almost every day revelations of the past show that the Congress cannot claim the ‘right to rule’ on the basis of its past model. The latest embarrassment is the revelation on the ‘surrender’ of an island to Sri Lanka by then PM Indira Gandhi. The attitudinal change among the people needs to be acknowledged. Some among the opposition parties do realise that much will depend on the personal vote-getting ability of individual candidates at the constituency level to take on the BJP. The best example of this is the victory of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Belaboring Modi will prove counter-productive, as would the implication that those who support him are anti-democracy.