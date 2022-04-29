Wearing of masks made mandatory again in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Apr: A total of 24 Corona cases were reported in Uttarakhand over the past 24 hours, as compared to 16 cases the day before. In view of the rise in the number of cases, wearing of masks has again been mandatory in public places. A penalty of Rs 500 will be levied in case anyone is found without a mask in public places. It may be recalled that Delhi and NCR have seen a rapid rise in the number of cases, reaching more than a thousand cases every day. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the CMs of the states on Covid asking the states to be cautious.